Judge orders Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich be let out of jail on bail. ( Canada )

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

She was directed to leave Ottawa within a day and be out of Ontario within 72 hours, not to return unless for court reasons. OTTAWA – An Ontario judge ordered this afternoon that trucker Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich be immediately released on bail but with strict conditions. The decision came after Lich was earlier denied bail by a judge with ties to the Liberal Party of Canada. “I find that this accused ought to be released,” ruled Justice John M. Johnston today. According to Ottawa-based lawyer David Anber, who has been live-tweeting Lich’s case, in addition to her bail...



