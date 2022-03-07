Kamala Harris Compares Republicans to Brutal Alabama Troopers on Bloody Sunday

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, by comparing Republicans to the brutal state troopers that attacked black civil rights protesters. On Sunday, March 7, 1965, white Alabama state troopers brutally attacked civil rights activists in Selma as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a march for voting rights. According to Kamala Harris, Republicans passing voter ID laws (which black Americans support) and limiting mail-in voting are just like the actions of those troopers. “Those brave marches continued to push forward to secure the freedom to vote. And they were pushed back. Today...



Read More...