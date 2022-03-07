Leaked Audio Reveals Former NIH Director Francis Collins Touting Vaccine Mandates, Threatening Unemployment On Those Who Resist the Vaccine

March 7, 2022

Former National Institutes of Health (NIH) chief Francis Collins, who was also recently appointed as President Joe Biden’s new science advisor, expressed support for vaccine mandates, emphasizing that people’s employment should be threatened.Leaked audio obtained by The Daily Wire appeared to shatter Collins’ political neutrality, revealing that he not only had a deeply held conviction about the persuasive power of vaccine mandates but also had a particular dislike for former President Donald Trump. The audio originated from an Institute of Politics event on October 26 of last year, which was hosted by Christianity Today theologian Russell Moore at the University...



