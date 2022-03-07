Putin’s World War Z Has Created a New Swastika

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the days before Russia’s all out invasion, white Z’s started showing up on Russian military hardware. Now they are everywhere. What started out as curious markings slapped in white paint on Russian tanks and trucks has now become a symbol of Vladimir Putin’s own version of World War Z. Now, the “Z” has become akin to a new “swastika” or symbol of hatred and is showing up everywhere supporters of Russia’s uninvited invasion of Ukraine can be found. Kamil Galeev, a Galina Starovoitova Fellow at Woodrow Wilson Center, has been curating examples of the creepy character’s use on Twitter....



Read More...