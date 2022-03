Rep. Thomas Massie is refusing to meet with anyone who is mandating the vaccines

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

@RepThomasMassie I’ve refused to meet with companies, unions, and non-profits that are mandating the vaccines. @RMConservative @RepThomasMassie tells me he has refused to meet with any business that requires the injections, and that if every Republican would do this, it would choke them off Audio Link



