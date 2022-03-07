Republican Utah governor says he plans to VETO legislation banning transgender students from competing in youth sports

March 7, 2022

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that he plans to veto legislation passed on Friday that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports within the state. Without his support, Utah is unlikely to join the 11 other states, all Republican-led, that have recently enacted bans on transgender girls wanting to compete in school sports leagues that correspond with their gender identity. In vowing to veto the bill, Cox directly addressed transgender student-athletes, who he said found themselves the subject of political debate through no fault of their own. I just want them to know that it's gonna be okay....



