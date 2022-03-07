The Bible In Paintings: MANNA and QUAIL! GOD FEEDS HIS PEOPLE

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Bible In Paintings 2 ENCOURAGEMENT FOR APPRECIATING AND APPLYING GOD'S MESSAGE E X O D U SCHAPTER 16 In the desert the whole community grumbled against Moses and Aaron. The Israelites said to them, “If only we had died by the LORD’s hand in Egypt! There we sat around pots of meat and ate all the food we wanted, but you have brought us out into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death.” The LORD said to Moses, “I have heard the grumbling of the Israelites. Tell them, ‘At twilight you will eat meat, and in...



Read More...