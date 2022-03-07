The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The special unit hand-picked to protect Vladimir Putin from assassination

March 7, 2022
Bodyguards armed with kevlar umbrellas and bulletproof briefcases, body doubles at the ready and food tasters for every meal are just a few of those reportedly enlisted to protect the Russian leader from any attempts on his life. Putin’s security team are hand-picked for their “operational psychology” and willingness to go on the offensive, according to Russia Beyond. They’re deployed months ahead of a public appearance by Putin, to stake out all threats: “criminal activity, social unrest, image perception and even the possibility of natural disasters, e.g. earthquakes or floods in the region during the potential visit,” says the state-sponsored...


