We know what's coming—higher prices, shortages, etc—-what are you doing to prepare.

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I have included a "How to prep" website because I had to list a valid link. But here's a few questions I have and want to get your input of how you're preparing. First, I have always been a "prepper lite". Food storage, extra food, life straws, ammo, defense, a garden, dried foods, frozen meats, gasoline, LPG, AWD fuel efficient SUV, items to barter with, etc. I always thought we were sufficiently prepped until Covid happened, then I realized, there's far more thought involved, especially when living up North in PA with heat, ample supplies of food, water, coffee, first...



Read More...