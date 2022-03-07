Weighting the Russian Army Carefully

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CommentaryThe Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a flurry of social media postings, semi-informed news media articles, and much speculation.The Fog of War has extra dimensions to it, but remember some simple home truths about the Russian Army. Notwithstanding our admiration for the courage and determination of the Ukrainians, the issue might not be hanging in the balance.Putin’s key general in this war is Colonel General Alexander Alexandrovich Zhuravlyov, commander of the Western Theatre—which is to say, all of Russia’s military assets being used against Ukraine. With 40 years of experience, General Zhuravlyov is extremely professional. Except during Stalin’s reign...



