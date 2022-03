A rescue team evacuates premature American twins from Kyiv in a daring mission

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It's 9:15 a.m. and Bryan Stern is waiting outside a Kyiv hospital. The sound of shelling in the distance forces him and his team to hurry. They need to get two premature babies into an ambulance and out of the besieged Ukrainian capital. This is Operation Gemini, named for the American twins he has been tasked with evacuating.



Read More...