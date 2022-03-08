Another War Crime committed by the Russian Army in Mariupol

March 8, 2022

Russian Army in Mariupol All the military, political leadership, and servicemen of the regular army of Russia are involved in committing this war crime in Mariupol. “Russian inhuman actions are nothing else but a genocide of the people of Ukraine,” said the Joint Forces Operation Command. The Ukrainian armed forces cleared the corridor of mines, removed engineering barriers to arrange a Green Corridor to evacuate women and children from Mariupol. But the occupiers did not release children, women, or the elderly from the city, the enemy launched an attack in the direction of the humanitarian corridor. The enemy also blocks...



