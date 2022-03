Attention-Starved Dr. Fauci Agrees To Box Jake Paul

March 8, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LAS VEGAS, NV—Itching to get back in the spotlight, Dr. Anthony Fauci has agreed to box Jake Paul at Caesar's Palace. He hopes that by going twelve rounds with the social media personality, he'll be able to regain some lost relevancy.

