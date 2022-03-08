The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Red-Carded

March 8, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
Chinese streaming services with rights to Premier League soccer games did not show games over the weekend after league officials announced team captains would wear armbands with the colors of the Ukraine flag. The streaming services had previously said subscribers would get to see all of the league's games, but that was before China's ally Russia invaded Ukraine.

