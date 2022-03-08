Campus Commies: U. of Florida Honors Karl Marx with Library Study Room

March 8, 2022

The University of Florida has named a study room after Communist Manifesto author Karl Marx, who the university calls a “philosopher, radical economist, and revolutionary critic.” Karl Marx, who the University of Florida has labeled as a “philosopher, radical economist, and revolutionary critic,” has been honored with the naming of a study room in the Library West. Library West is part of the George A. Smathers Libraries system of the University of Florida. Below the name of the study room is a sign which credits Marx as being the “founder of scientific socialism,” whose “reputation as a radical thinker” emerged...



