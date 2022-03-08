Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 8-March-2022

8 March 2022Tuesday of the 1st week of Lent St. John of God Parish, Chicago, Il Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Violet.First readingIsaiah 55:10-11 ©The word that goes out from my mouth does not return to me emptyThus says the Lord: ‘As the rain and the snow come down from the heavens and do not return without watering the earth, making it yield and giving growth to provide seed for the sower and bread for the eating, so the word that goes from my mouth does not return to me empty, without carrying out my will and succeeding in what it...



