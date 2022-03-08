China hacked at least six U.S. state governments, report says

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm. The report from Mandiant does not identify the compromised states or offer a motive for the intrusions, which began last May. But the Chinese group believed responsible for the breaches, APT41, is known to launch hacking operations both for old-fashioned espionage purposes and for financial gain. The same hacking group, APT41, was implicated in a 2020 Justice Department indictment that accused Chinese...



Read More...