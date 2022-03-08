The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

China hacked at least six U.S. state governments, report says

March 8, 2022   |   Tags:
Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm. The report from Mandiant does not identify the compromised states or offer a motive for the intrusions, which began last May. But the Chinese group believed responsible for the breaches, APT41, is known to launch hacking operations both for old-fashioned espionage purposes and for financial gain. The same hacking group, APT41, was implicated in a 2020 Justice Department indictment that accused Chinese...


