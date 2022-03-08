The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Commodity Catastrophe: Ukraine War Has Thrown Global Markets Into State Of Complete & Utter Chaos

March 8, 2022   |   Tags: ,
There are some people out there that thought that global financial markets would be largely unaffected by the war in Ukraine.  Those people were wrong.  This week, investors have received a very rude wake up call.  Stock prices are plunging, commodity prices are going completely nuts, and a very thick cloud of fear has descended …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x