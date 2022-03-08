“Conspiracy Theory” Confirmed: State Department Admits Concern Over Russia Gaining Control of Ukraine’s BIOWEAPONS LABS

Just a couple of days ago, corporate media and their “fact checkers” were busy debunking reports that America-funded bioweapons research facilities in Ukraine were among the targets Vladimir Putin wants to control. Today, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted that the “conspiracy theory” is true and the State Department is very concerned about it.

In a briefing today, she noted, “Ukraine has, uh, ‘biological research facilities’ which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to, uh, gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those ‘research materials’ from falling into the hands of, uh, Russian forces should they approach.”

Listen to how nervously she makes her declaration:

Anyone else think that Nuland, who helped engineer the Ukrainian regime change in 2014, sounds more than a bit nervous here? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 8, 2022

Let’s speak in plain language. “Biological research facilities” that the United States would fund in Ukraine would be gain-of-function bioweapon facilities. “Biological materials” that they fear the Russians will take are the pathogens that have been developed there. Showing the Ukrainians how to prevent Russian troops from getting them “should they approach” is like teaching workers in a drug house that if they hear the alarm bell from the lookouts, that means the cops are on the way so the drugs should be flushed down the toilet.

Nuland sounds like she's getting in front of something — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 8, 2022

It’s all starting to make more sense why powers-that-be have called on literally everyone they influence, from politicians to journalists to corporate leaders, to engage in an all-out war against Russia’s invasion. In Ukraine, they are hiding multiple pieces of the globalist agenda puzzle and they don’t want Vladimir Putin to have control of any of it.

They have biological weapons there. That was just confirmed. They may have information about Joe and/or Hunter Biden. That is assumed. They may even have the keys to break the globalist cabal wide open, if some conspiracy theorists are to be believed. And before you dismiss these conspiracy theorists, keep in mind that the people who are saying there is evidence of evil perpetrated by the globalist elites are the same people who were saying there are U.S.-funded bioweapons labs there as well.

This isn’t just about Putin wanting to expand his influence and keep NATO away from his border. There appears to be much more at stake in Ukraine than we’re being told. Will the truth come out before it’s too late?

