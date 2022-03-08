EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities

March 8, 2022

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Biden administration issued guidance to states on Tuesday that it said will ensure the country’s largest-ever investment in water infrastructure doesn’t bypass disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards like pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency’s guidance memo applies to $43 billion from the infrastructure bill for making drinking water cleaner, improving sewage treatment and replacing lead pipes. The agency said the memo helps the Biden Administration meet its goal of addressing environmental needs in communities that often have high rates of poverty and unemployment. The money will be distributed over five years and...



