Florida Cop Found Guilty Of On-Duty Sex Assault Of Women & Children – Won’t Even Register As Sex Offender

March 8, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Hialeah, FL — Disgraced Hialeah Police Sergeant Jesus Manuel Menocal Jr., 34, of Miami pleaded guilty this month to sexually assaulting multiple victims, including two children aged 14 and 17 while on duty and in uniform. For using his badge to commit these crimes, he should be put away for decades but that will not …



