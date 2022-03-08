Gospel of Luke Ch. 14 and 1 Corinthians Ch. 14

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"Then said he also to him that bade him, When thou makest a dinner or a supper, call not thy friends, nor thy brethren, neither thy kinsmen, nor thy rich neighbours; lest they also bid thee again, and a recompence be made thee. But when thou makest a feast, call the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind: And thou shalt be blessed; for they cannot recompense thee: for thou shalt be recompensed at the resurrection of the just." "If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters,...



Read More...