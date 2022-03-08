Hawaii Announces End to Indoor Mask Mandate, the Last State to Do So

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) announced Tuesday that the state's indoor mask mandate will be lifted later this month, making it the final U.S. state to ease such restrictions. Ige said at a news briefing that indoor masking will no longer be required beginning March 26. "Because of people who have been serious about this and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus, we have reduced COVID-19 in Hawaii to the point where most of us will be safe without masks," he said. He said COVID hospitalizations and case counts are declining and that "we are better at...



