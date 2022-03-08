HHS paid media to advertise COVID vax as outlets gave positive coverage: Despite marketing blitz, voters who believed the vaccine was safe and effective fell 7 percentage points

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Department of Health and Human Services paid for advertising of COVID-19 vaccines on hundreds of media outlets, even as the outlets often provided positive coverage of the vaccines.Despite the marketing campaign, polls have shown Americans had mixed views on the vaccines as the year progressed.Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Blaze, HHS revealed that it had purchased advertising from major media outlets such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed News, and Newsmax, in addition to hundreds of local TV stations...



Read More...