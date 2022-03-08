Landfill worker in port-a-potty crushed by bulldozer in 'tragic' accident, officials say

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Florida landfill worker died Friday after a colleague in a bulldozer accidentally ran over the port-a-potty he was using, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a report of an accident at the Polk County Landfill. Workers told first responders that Aaron Henderson had been crushed while using the port-a-potty, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Henderson, 40, worked for CertiTemp, a company contracted by Polk County. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators determined that a fellow CertiTemp employee was putting the bulldozer away for the day when...



