Man attempts to smuggle 52 reptiles into the U.S. in his clothes

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” the statement said. Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.



