PepsiCo Explores Options for Russian Business as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PepsiCo Inc . is exploring options for its business in Russia, including writing off the value of the unit, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would mark a turn for a company that introduced American cola to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War. Large Western companies are under increasing pressure to pull out of the country in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. PepsiCo is reluctant to shut down its Russian unit—which includes a large dairy business it bought for about $5 billion a decade ago—because tens of thousands of Russians depend...



Read More...