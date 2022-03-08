Police bodycam video raises new questions about DUI arrest of Allen West's wife

Video shows Angela West did not sway during field sobriety test, took a breathalyzer omitted from police reports. Charges were dropped when no alcohol was found in her blood. Body cam footage shows Dallas police asked Texas GOP chairman Allen West's wife Angela to move her car with a 3-month old baby inside during a traffic stop last summer, a request experts say directly undercuts the officers' claims they suspected she was driving drunk. The video, obtained by Just the News under an open records request, also shows officers administered Angela West a breathalyzer and expressed surprise it did not...



