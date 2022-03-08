Pope Francis Is Using Synod to Separate Church ‘Leadership’ from ‘Ordination’: Liberal Vatican Nun

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sr. Nathalie Becquart told The New York Times that the role of women in the Church was changing under Pope Francis.VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – A prominent female member of the Vatican Curia, Sister Nathalie Becquart, has declared that Pope Francis intends to “disconnect participation in the leadership of the church from ordination” in the Synod on Synodality. Sr. Becquart – appointed in February 2021 as the Vatican’s first female member of the Roman Curia with synodal voting rights, and under-secretary of the Synod of Bishops, the body which is organizing the current Synod on Synodality – made the revelation in...



