Stephanie Grisham: My Gay Son Was ‘Rightfully’ Ashamed I Worked For Trump

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that her gay son was “rightfully” ashamed she worked for then-President Donald Trump. While discussing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, co-host Whoopi Goldberg added, “How about kids who have same-sex parents? If you’re the child of a same-sex couple, you can’t talk about your weekend with your folks, all the stuff you all did. I don’t understand the point. I don’t understand making kids’ lives harder than they need to be.” Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The cruelty is the point … It’s to shame families. It’s...



