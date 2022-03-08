Students target UChicago political scientist for sharing Ukraine opinion

March 8, 2022

Students at the University of Chicago are not happy with Professor John Mearsheimer – and they want the school to “remedy” the “problem” of his comments. Professor Mearsheimer, known for his work on the realist approach to national security issues, has argued that problems in Ukraine are the fault of the West. He gave a speech in 2015 that called the violent 2014 removal of President Viktor Yanukovych a “coup.” He also referred to fighting between two groups of Ukranians in the Donbas region a “civil war.”



