The End of Cryptocurrency Coming?

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Blog/Cryptocurrency Posted Mar 8, 2022 by Martin Armstrong Spread the love more I warned ion the private blog that cryptocurrencies may end up being suspended. The excuse will be Russia and the news is out now that Biden will sign an Executive Order to regulate cryptos because Russia can use it to circumvent sanctions. Not only is Biden authorizing the regulation of digital currencies, but he is also instructing to move forward with a central bank cryptocurrency. Once that is done, all other cryptocurrencies will be seized and folded into the government’s crypto. There will be no competition. Money historically...



Read More...