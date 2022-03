The Rise of Global Fascism and the End of the World as We Know It

“This is the way the world ends Not with a bang but a whimper.” — “The Hollow Men,” T.S. Eliot Barely three years into the 2020s, and we seem to be living out the prophesies of the Book of Revelation with its dire warnings about plague, poverty, hatred and war. Just as the government hysteria …



