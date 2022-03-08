UT Austin Hiring Full-Time Clinical Professor for Law and Religion Clinic

UT School of Law seeks to hire a full-time clinical professor to teach in its Law and Religion Clinic. The Clinic's principal focus is working on a variety of pro bono law and religion matters under the state or federal constitutions, claims under state or federal religious-liberty legislation, and free-speech claims involving religious speech. The Clinic engages in exciting and cutting-edge work across the United States, including in the United States Supreme Court. The Clinic educates students by involving them in direct client representation or mediation services in law-related disputes and projects arising from a wide range of religious beliefs, practices, and circumstances. The Clinic is a project of the Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center at the Law School.

The ideal candidate will be available to begin in the summer of 2022. The position is a nine-month, full-time clinical faculty appointment, with an option of an additional three months of paid full- or part-time work during the summers as demanded by the Clinic's cases and projects. The position is non-tenure track, with an initial appointment followed by three-year rolling, presumptively renewable appointments. The new professor will join a close community of over 25 faculty members who teach in our clinical program, and will also have the opportunity to participate in scholarly workshops and the work of the Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center, if interested. The Clinic is offered in the fall and spring semesters with at least six students enrolled each semester, as is the case with our other clinics.

The professor will largely be independent but will partner with the Clinic director (Professor Steven Collis) in all aspects of the Clinic's work, including: