Video: Reporter Refuses To Accept Psaki’s Attempt To Blame Russia For Gas Price Surge

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As the price of gas surged to a national average of $4 and even surpassed $7 in some areas, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to deflect the blame away from the Biden administration, but one reporter refused to accept it.

We are currently at a 7 day rise in #gasprices of 43.7c/gal. If we surpass 49.0c/gal ago, we will be at the highest ever 7 day rise in average price. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 6, 2022

BREAKING: According to GasBuddy data, the US national average has JUST set a new all-time record: $4.104/gallon, eclipsing 2008's record of $4.103/gal. The higher prices this time will likely stay around far longer. #oil #gasprices https://t.co/8RgHCC9sK3 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 7, 2022

As we noted earlier, gas prices are now higher in places than in zombie apocalypse movies, an entirely predictable reality, but the White House would have Americans believe it’s all because of Vladimir Putin.

"I want to read to you, if I could, Jen, some comments from people we've met at gas stations today..." pic.twitter.com/J7lzUOIXXg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2022

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy wasn’t willing to quietly accept Psaki’s deflection, noting “It sounds like you are blaming Putin for the increase in gas prices recently, but weren’t gas prices going up anyway because of post-pandemic supply chain issues?”

DOOCY TIME: "It sound like you are blaming Putin for the increase in gas prices recently, but weren't gas prices going up anyway b/c of post-pandemic supply chain issues?"



Psaki says "there's no question that...the increase...is a direct result of the invasion of Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/78dlMbGkNB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 7, 2022

Incredible, Psaki doubled down on the lie, claiming “…there’s no question that…the increase…is a direct result of the invasion of Ukraine.”

Doocy noted that Biden halted new gas and oil leases on public land in his first week in office:

Psaki: "Let me finish."



Doocy: "An executive order, his first week halted new oil and gas leases on public land."



Psaki: "Let me give you the facts here & I know that can be inconvenient, but...they're important...There are 9,000 approved...permits...not being used." pic.twitter.com/LkLIL0Cvob — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 7, 2022

He continued to press Psaki on how high prices have to go before Biden would consider reversing the previous executive actions, also noting that Biden stopped the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“Gas prices are approaching an all-time high per gallon. How high would they have to get before President Biden would say, ‘I’m going set aside my ambitious climate goals adjust increase domestic oil production, get the producers to drill more here, and we can address the fossil fuel future later?’” Doocy stated.

Psaki responded by blaming oil companies and falling back on the age old claim of being better than Trump. “Well, again, Peter, the US produced more oil this past year than in President Trump’s first year,” she said.

Doocy: "Would President Biden rescind his executive order that halts new oil & natural gas leases on public lands?"



Psaki: "Well, 90% of them have been on private lands...[T]here are 9,000 unused approved drilling permits, so I would suggest you ask the oil companies..." pic.twitter.com/PbETC96jTL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 7, 2022

Psaki declared “if we’re looking to the future, and what, how, what we can do to prevent this from being a challenge in future crises, the best thing we can do is reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, because that will help us have a reliable source of energy so that we’re not worried about gas prices going up because of the whims of a foreign dictator.”

Doocy fired back, “You guys think that asking Saudi Arabia or Venezuela for Iran is reducing our dependence on foreign oil?” pointing out that this is the administration’s strategy:

While the Biden administration asks Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran to produce more oil, Psaki says "the best thing we can do is reduce our dependence on...foreign oil."



...that's not reducing our dependence on foreign oil, it's increasing it. pic.twitter.com/neNUI2c89N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

Jen Psaki confirms Biden administration officials are discussing "energy security" — purchasing more oil — with countries like Venezuela and Iran.



Biden would rather get oil from terrorists than Texas. pic.twitter.com/iGhj0YEw7h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

Psaki on Europe being dependent on Russian oil:



"They need to diversify their means of getting oil" pic.twitter.com/Za0aa2tJg4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

Remember in 2018 when Democrats were so outraged with high gas prices that they instituted a whole campaign to “Demand Lower Gas Prices”? They demanded that the Trump administration lean on OPEC nations to ramp up oil production.

In 2018, Dems held a press conference demanding lower gas prices. Today, this same gas station's prices are $1.10 higher for a gallon of gas.



Weird that Dems haven't planned another press conference... pic.twitter.com/uNZN9vlq1e — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 7, 2022

Gas prices are now even higher but I guess ‘it’s OK when we do it’.