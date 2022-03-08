The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Video: Reporter Refuses To Accept Psaki’s Attempt To Blame Russia For Gas Price Surge

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As the price of gas surged to a national average of $4 and even surpassed $7 in some areas, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to deflect the blame away from the Biden administration, but one reporter refused to accept it.

As we noted earlier, gas prices are now higher in places than in zombie apocalypse movies, an entirely predictable reality, but the White House would have Americans believe it’s all because of Vladimir Putin.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy wasn’t willing to quietly accept Psaki’s deflection, noting “It sounds like you are blaming Putin for the increase in gas prices recently, but weren’t gas prices going up anyway because of post-pandemic supply chain issues?”

Incredible, Psaki doubled down on the lie, claiming “…there’s no question that…the increase…is a direct result of the invasion of Ukraine.”

Doocy noted that Biden halted new gas and oil leases on public land in his first week in office:

He continued to press Psaki on how high prices have to go before Biden would consider reversing the previous executive actions, also noting that Biden stopped the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“Gas prices are approaching an all-time high per gallon. How high would they have to get before President Biden would say, ‘I’m going set aside my ambitious climate goals adjust increase domestic oil production, get the producers to drill more here, and we can address the fossil fuel future later?’” Doocy stated.

Psaki responded by blaming oil companies and falling back on the age old claim of being better than Trump. “Well, again, Peter, the US produced more oil this past year than in President Trump’s first year,” she said.

Psaki declared “if we’re looking to the future, and what, how, what we can do to prevent this from being a challenge in future crises, the best thing we can do is reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, because that will help us have a reliable source of energy so that we’re not worried about gas prices going up because of the whims of a foreign dictator.”

Doocy fired back, “You guys think that asking Saudi Arabia or Venezuela for Iran is reducing our dependence on foreign oil?” pointing out that this is the administration’s strategy:

Remember in 2018 when Democrats were so outraged with high gas prices that they instituted a whole campaign to “Demand Lower Gas Prices”? They demanded that the Trump administration lean on OPEC nations to ramp up oil production.

Gas prices are now even higher but I guess ‘it’s OK when we do it’.

Tyler Durden Wed, 03/09/2022 - 02:00


