Wanted: grizzly bear conflict manager – grappling with bears not required-Successful applicant will patrol Montana wilderness to reduce friction with humans, rather than referee grizzly v grizzly sparring

March 8, 2022

If you are fed up of a mundane desk job, aren’t bothered by austere conditions and have an affection for the hirsute, a potentially ideal new role has opened up in Montana: a grizzly bear conflict manager. For a salary between $79,363 and $103,176, the US government is offering one lucky applicant the chance to spend time in the Montana wilderness, dealing with discord within the world of grizzly bears. The disputes aren’t between ursine combatants themselves – although territorial quarrels do occur – but in the friction between bears and humans. While grizzly attacks on people are exceptionally rare,...



