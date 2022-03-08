Welcome to the controlled demolition of American energy

March 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for our record energy prices, Biden declared that “it should motivate us to accelerate the transition to clean energy” For the past several years, the ruling elites have been getting together in Davos, Paris, and elsewhere, and deciding, without your consent, that removing reliable energy from our lives is absolutely necessary to combat the “climate crisis.” They claim this “crisis” — which just so happens to result in the massive accumulation of centralized power — is the most important issue facing the world today. Virtually every powerful western government has embraced the need for...



Read More...