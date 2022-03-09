3 people arrested, 4 more wanted after fight erupts in checkout line of Gonzales Walmart [video]

GONZALES - Law enforcement arrested three people and are looking for several more after a fight broke out Monday in the checkout line of a Walmart in Ascension Parish. Video posted on social media captured the brawl at the Walmart on North Airline Highway. Sources told WBRZ most of the people involved are juveniles and some are Walmart employees. Authorities are still searching for four more people tied to the incident. It is unknown what started the fight.



