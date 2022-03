Amish Man Smiles Smugly As He Rides By Gas Station With $6 Prices

March 9, 2022

SMICKSBURG, PA—Local Amish patriarch Ezekiel Yoder was seen smiling smugly as he rode his market wagon by an outsider's gas station where the cost per gallon broke six dollars a gallon.

