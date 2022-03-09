Babies could be killed 28 days after birth under proposed Maryland law, attorney warns

March 9, 2022

Senate Bill 669 could be interpreted to allow for abortions through the first month after the baby is born, a legal analyst says. Featured Image ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) – Legislation proposed in the Maryland Senate would allow babies to be left to die for as long as the first 28 days after birth, according to analysis from a pro-life attorney. Senate Bill 669 is also known as the Pregnant Person’s Freedom Act of 2022, but the problems go beyond the use of “person” in place of accurate references to women having babies. Senator William Smith, a Democrat, sponsored the legislation,...



