Beijing Focuses on US Bio Labs in Ukraine, Echoing Pandemic Disinformation Tactic: Bulletin of Atomic Scientists Say Labs Were for Biological Threat Reduction Program that began in the 1990s, Not Weapons.

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Chinese regime has accused the U.S. military of running “dangerous” biological labs in Ukraine, appearing to echo a Russian disinformation narrative forming part of Moscow’s efforts to justify its invasion of Ukraine.“Lately US biological labs in Ukraine have indeed attracted much attention,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a March 7 regular briefing. “Russia has found during its military operations that the US uses these facilities to conduct bio-military plans.”Zhao then went on to claim that U.S. data showed that the Pentagon controlled 26 labs and other facilities in Ukraine, adding that “All dangerous pathogens in Ukraine...



