Biden Driving Israel and Saud Arabia to Russia

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

￼ Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office. Since then, he’s put a moratorium on numerous American oil and gas projects. The result, naturally, has been less production of inexpensive American oil and gas, more importation of expensive foreign oil and gas, and less abundance of both. This has produced ever-increasing prices at the pump and in your utility bills.The oddity is that all this political posturing is premised on the absurdity that burning American oil and gas produces greenhouse gas emissions, but burning foreign oil and gas does not. I shouldn’t say this is...



Read More...