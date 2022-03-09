Biden Goes Off Script, Makes Awkward Comment to Texas Reps: ‘Two Look Like They Did Play Ball and the Other One Looks Like He Can Bomb You’

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEO AT LINK............................ Joe Biden traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday to visit the VA. Biden is visiting the VA clinic to “to speak with veterans, caregivers, and survivors about addressing the health effects of environmental exposures such as burn pits,” the White House said. Three Texas Congressmen joined Biden on Tuesday – Rep. Colin Allred (D), Rep. Marc Veasey (D) and Rep. Jake Ellzey (R). Joe Biden went off-script at one point during his speech and that’s when things got awkward. “The three congressman you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play...



