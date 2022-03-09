Biden Quietly Forgives Student Loans for Thousands of Government Workers While Millions of Others Remain Crushed by Debt

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

(The opinions expressed in guest op-eds are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of RedState.com.)Throughout Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, he pledged to tackle America’s student debt crisis by reducing the cost of attending college and canceling up to $10,000 of debt per borrower.More than a year into his presidency, Mr. Biden has come up short on both counts. Not only have he and Democrats in Congress failed to pass legislation forgiving student loan debt, data compiled by U.S. News & World Report indicate that “tuition rates at both private and public National Universities have...



Read More...