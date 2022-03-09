D.C. drops charges against protester accused of punching cop protecting Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) expressed his frustration on Wednesday after the Washington, D.C., government dropped charges against a Florida man accused of punching a police officer who was protecting Paul in 2020. "Surprise, surprise. DC government drops charges against the thug who attacked and injured a DC policeman (a policeman who protected Kelley and I from an angry mob)," Paul wrote on Twitter. "And people wonder why violence is consuming our cities." According to D.C. court records, the government gave notice of nolle prosequi on Jan. 27, effectively dropping the charges. Nolle prosequi is a Latin legal term that refers...



