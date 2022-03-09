Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – The Ministry of Life

FIRST WEEK OF LENT LUKE 11:29-32 Friends, in today’s Gospel, Jesus tells the crowd that they will receive no sign except the sign of Jonah, which was a prophetic code for his death and Resurrection. Everything Jesus said and did, in one way or another, is an anticipation of his Resurrection. The God of Israel, the God of Jesus Christ, is a God of life, a God of the living. He hates death and the ways of death. He hates sin, which brings about spiritual death; he hates physical illness, which brings about bodily death; he hates corruption, which brings...



