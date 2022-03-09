First Amendment Challenge to D.C. Licensing Requirement for Professional Counselors May Go Forward

Because the District's licensing requirement is content-based regulation of speech, strict scrutiny applies, and Plaintiff has adequately alleged that the requirement does not survive such scrutiny. Thus, Defendant's motion to dismiss the claim fails…. [A] strict-scrutiny claim cannot be resolved on a motion to dismiss because the government "bears the burden…to prove the infringement is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest" ….

Second, Plaintiff has stated an overbreadth claim as well. A law is unconstitutionally overbroad if a "substantial number of its applications are unconstitutional, judged in relation to the statute's plainly legitimate sweep." But at this stage, before the Court has decided what speech the licensing requirement may constitutionally cover, it cannot decide whether it is overbroad, and so it will deny the motion to dismiss this claim as well….

[But] Plaintiff has not sufficiently stated a claim for unconstitutional vagueness. "Vagueness doctrine is an outgrowth not of the First Amendment, but of the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment. A conviction fails to comport with due process if the statute under which it is obtained fails to provide a person of ordinary intelligence fair notice of what is prohibited, or is so standardless that it authorizes or encourages seriously discriminatory enforcement." Plaintiff does not raise a "lack of notice" argument; she claims only that the District of Columbia's licensing requirement is so standardless that it is unconstitutional. According to her, the "licensing requirement sweeps up vast swaths of speech," yet is only enforced narrowly. "But Supreme Court precedent teaches that the presence of enforcement discretion alone does not render a statutory scheme unconstitutionally vague."

The licensing requirement may be broad—indeed, potentially overbroad—but it sets "reasonably clear guidelines for law enforcement officials and triers of fact in order to prevent arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement." The law includes a comprehensive multi-part definition for the practice of professional counseling, no part of which relies on subjective standards courts have found problematic ….