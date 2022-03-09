Hillary Clinton Won't Run in 2024, Rules Out Possible Trump Rematch

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hillary Clinton is making it clear she has no plans to run for the White House again, ruling out a possible rematch with former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Asked whether she would be open to running for president again, Clinton laughed it off, telling MSNBC's Morning Joe on Tuesday, "No, no, but I am certainly going to be active in supporting women running for office and other candidates who I think should be re-elected or elected—both women and men." There had been speculation that Clinton could potentially cast a presidential bid in 2024, after skipping the...



