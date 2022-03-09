Joe Biden Orders Study for Government Controlled Digital Dollar to Compete with Bitcoin

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on Wednesday to study the concept of a “digital dollar” currency to compete with Bitcoin. “We’re placing the highest urgency on the effort to assess the potential benefits and the risks of a digital dollar on payment systems, on financial stability, on national security, on the implications for human rights, and financial inclusion,” a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call on Tuesday. A digital dollar would be easier for the federal government of the United States to control than cash but make it more susceptible to inflation and...



Read More...