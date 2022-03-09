Most Ukrainians are against accepting the terms of the Russian Federation (Ukrainian Poll Results March 3-4, 2022)

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

According to the all-Ukrainian nationally representative survey conducted by Info Sapiens for the British Research Agency ORB International on March 3-4, 2022, 79% of Ukrainians are against the official recognition of the previously occupied areas of the Donbass region as part of Russia, 75% are against the official recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, and 56% are against the ban on Ukraine’s membership in NATO even if it ends the war. 88% have a positive attitude towards Volodymyr Zelensky – the President of Ukraine, and only 8% have a negative attitude. As for Viktor Yanukovych, the situation is quite...



